Who Will Replace Seth Jarvis On Carolina's Opening Night Lineup?
With their top scorer sidelined following shoulder surgery, the defending champions must navigate a crucial void.
The new NHL season is just a month away and soon the Carolina Hurricanes are going to have to get back to work to defend their 2026 title.
For the most part, the 2026-27 roster will be nearly identical to the championship team, however there will be one key absence.
Hurricanes' top winger Seth Jarvis is not anticipated to be available to start the upcoming season due to undergoing surgery to repair his right shoulder over the summer.
Jarvis had simply chosen to deal with the injury for the past three years, opting to rehab it every offseason so as not to miss any playing time, but now that the Olympics have passed and his team has reached the ultimate goal, it was finally time to get it fixed.
Replacing Jarvis isn't going to be a simple task for Carolina though.
On top of being one of the team's best two-way play drivers, the 24-year-old forward has also led the Canes in goals in each of the past two seasons and plays an integral role on both special teams units as well.
While there isn't really a way to replace Jarvis' impact, the team is going to have to figure out a way to at maximize the value of that vacant roster spot until his return.
General manager Eric Tulsky said doctors put Jarvis' recovery timeline around 4-6 months, meaning a window between late October and potentially at the start of the new calendar year.
So who could the team be looking at to fill the void?
Play It Safe; Play A Veteran
The Hurricanes currently have 14 NHL forwards under contract, all of which were on the roster through the Stanley Cup run.
With Jarvis' absence, that leaves two potential options that at least have experience playing for the Canes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nicolas Deslauriers.
Obviously I wouldn't expect either player to slot into Jarvis' exact spot in the lineup, as more than likely we'd see Nikolaj Ehlers slot in beside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov on Carolina's top line, but they are certainly two of the safer options for the Hurricanes.
Kotkaniemi, 26, has been with Carolina for the past five seasons, but has recently fallen out of favor, playing in just 42 games last year and zero in the postseason.
There just hasn't really been a consistent fit for the Finnish centerman with the Canes and, as such, his name has also been out there plenty in the rumor mill.
However, Kotkaniemi still has plenty of game left to give.
The 6-foot-3 forward has been fairly consistent in the faceoff dot in Carolina, averaging just over a 51% win rate, and when he's played a direct, physical game, he's been effective.
And before last season, he averaged 13 goals and 33 points per season with the Hurricanes, which shows that he can still be a relatively effective NHL player.
Deslauriers, 35, was brought to Raleigh primarily as a favor to the veteran, to give him the chance to win a Stanley Cup.
Mission accomplished, but in the process, the locker room fell in love with him and his personality and so the team wound up signing him to a two-year extension.
The veteran pugilist isn't expected to have a big on-ice role with the team, but there's potentially a spot now for him to get some playing time and provide a bit of a low-event impact.
However, with just three goals and nine points over his last three seasons, it wouldn't necessarily be the best use of a roster spot for an extended period.
The Next Wave
While those two options certainly present perhaps a more reliable floor for Carolina, this could be the perfect opportunity for some of the team's higher-upside prospects to get an extended look.
The top name out there for the Hurricanes in that regard is 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau.
The 5-foot-11 winger has continued to take major steps in his development every year, showing a consistent ability to quickly adapt to each new level he's made it to from the BCHL to the NCAA and most recently the AHL.
Across two seasons with the Chicago Wolves, Nadeau has accumulated 59 goals and 114 points in 116 games.
The 21-year-old sniper has an elite-level shot, and he's also worked to round out the rest of his game, getting time on the penalty kill, as well as adding a bit more of an aggressive/edgy side to his game as well.
Nadeau looks more than ready to take a step into the NHL, having already played a handful of games over the past years, and if he's given some of Jarvis' opportunities (PP1, Top-Six Role), I think he could really flourish.
But another name that shouldn't be overlooked either is that of Felix Unger Sorum.
The 20-year-old Swedish winger took a massive step in his development this past year with the Chicago Wolves, tripling his previous year's scoring rate to lead the entire team in points (66).
Add in the fact that he's shown an increased willingness to get to dirty areas and fight for pucks along the wall and you can see how he's a potential fit.
Unger Sorum has a cerebral feel for the game, being able to influence the pace of play with the puck on his stick and his vision was second-to-none with the Wolves.
That type of hockey IQ translates well across leagues and so he may just impress enough in training camp to get a chance.
External Options
While most of the top free agents are off the board by now, there are still a few names of interest out there looking for a new deal that perhaps the Hurricanes could offer a deal to for the right price.
Russian winger Vladimir Tarasenko had a bounce back year in Minnesota, potting 23 goals and putting up 47 points across 75 games.
There's certainly no question that the 34-year-old sniper has seen his game take a dip in recent years, but there's still looks to be some goal-scoring ability left in the tank.
Speaking of former snipers, 2016 second-overall pick Patrik Laine could be an interesting name to toss a flyer on.
Carolina loves themselves a reclamation project and Laine is perhaps the ultimate one.
The past few years haven't been kind to the 28-year-old Finnish winger, but he has seven 20+ goal seasons still under his belt and a 44-goal campaign as well.
Perhaps that potential is no longer there after some extensive injury concerns, but it's an intriguing option nonetheless.
Another name of interest is that of Eeli Tolvanen.
The 28-year-old had a 23-goal season in 2024-25 and has scored double-digit goals in seven straight seasons.
The Finnish winger never really blossomed, but always seemed to have the potential for more with a strong shot and a willingness to compete and pressure pucks.
He has strong defensive impacts and isn't afraid to throw the body as well, so he looks to be a toolsy player that would fit a team like Carolina.
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