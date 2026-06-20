A Sum Greater Than The Parts: Carolina's Championship Was Built On Underrated Talent, Unity and Determination

"Fundamentally, we want to be aggressive," said Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky. "When you have a chance to add a really high-end player, we never want to miss out on it or get worried about the what ifs. That being said, sometimes it doesn't go the way you hoped and you have to be ready to figure out how you're going to move forward from there. It's one of the strengths of our organization that we're not afraid to take those swings, but we're also confident if we just keep staying aggressive, some will work out, some won't, but we'll end up ahead of where we would be if we had just stayed passive the whole time."