Hurricanes Reveal 2025-26 Opening Season Roster

The Carolina Hurricanes have revealed their 23-man season opening roster.

There weren't really any surprises this year, outside of the team having to carry a third goaltender in Brandon Bussi after Cayden Primeau was claimed off of waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Canes skater wise look like they'll be pretty lining up the exact same way on opening night against the New Jersey Devils as they did to start training camp.

The projected lines are as follows:



Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski/Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker

K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

