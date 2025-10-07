Hurricanes Reveal 2025-26 Opening Season Roster

The Carolina Hurricanes have revealed their 23-man season opening roster.
There weren't really any surprises this year, outside of the team having to carry a third goaltender in Brandon Bussi after Cayden Primeau was claimed off of waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Canes skater wise look like they'll be pretty lining up the exact same way on opening night against the New Jersey Devils as they did to start training camp.
The projected lines are as follows:
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski/Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Hurricanes Team President Doug Warf Resigns
Hurricanes Massively Trim Down Training Camp Roster
Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp
Cayden Primeau Claimed Off Waivers By Toronto Maple Leafs
Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis
Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season
'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.