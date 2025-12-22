Hurricanes Top Defenseman Once Again Sidelined With Injury

The Carolina Hurricanes got a double-whammy of bad news Monday morning, as the team announced that not only was leading scorer Seth Jarvis out week-to-week, but so too was top defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

Both players were injured in Friday's game against the Florida Panthers, with Slavin's injury more than likely resulting from a board he took from Florida forward AJ Greer, who was not penalized for the hit.

"I would assume [that's how he got injured] because that's where he got nicked up," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "We didn't test him until we got home."

Slavin exited the game temporarily after the hit, but did finish it out before missing the next game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It's a tough blow for the American defenseman as he had played in just three games before once again winding up injured.

The 31-year-old blueliner missed the entire preseason and then 29 games in the season before returning to action just a week ago, but now he'll once again be sidelined.

The only good news is that it is not a lower-body concern with Slavin, which is the injury he had dealt with previously.

But it is brutal news for the Canes, who've dealt with injuries all season long.

"All year, we've dealt with it," Brind'Amour said. "A lot of teams have had to deal with it this year, maybe not to this extent. For the whole year, it's felt like two games where we've had our full group. But the positive on it is that it's given some other guys some opportunities they normally wouldn't have."

