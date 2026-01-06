'I'm Expecting It': Mikko Rantanen Prepared For Hostile Reception In Raleigh

Just under one year ago, the Carolina Hurricanes made a trade that shocked the hockey world, acquiring superstar winger Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche.

Rantanen was supposed to be the game-breaking talent that had eluded the Hurricanes for years and the organization and fanbase were excited to see what this new era of Canes hockey would look like.

However, things didn't really click for the Finnish scorer in Raleigh and amongst a tough stretch, an impending deadline and a apprehension to commit long-term, Carolina ultimately opted to trade Rantanen again, sending him to the Dallas Stars.

While the room moved on quickly from the whole debacle, stringing together a big win streak immediately after and then going on the compete in the Eastern Conference Final, the same can't be said about the fanbase, who saw the whole event as a slight to them, the city and the team.

Now, Rantanen returns to Raleigh, where he'll almost certainly be serenaded by a chorus of boos any and every time he touches the puck.

"I'm expecting it. I'm an opponent now, so I understand, totally," Rantanen said on Tuesday. "I understand the nature of it. It's a competitive sport and the fans are really good here in Carolina. They love the team and it's really good to see. They're loud and I have nothing but good things to say about the whole organization and the fans. But yeah, we'll see how it goes."

It was more than just the money for Rantanen when it came to deciding not to re-up in Carolina, as it was reported that the Hurricanes offered him a contract well north of a $100 million.

For one, it was hard for him to move on initially from the original trade from Colorado, a place he had called home for a decade and where he had won a Stanley Cup.

Add that to a rushed timeline, where the team needed him to make a decision within a two-month time frame and you can see why he might have decided to balk.

"I think it was the timing," Rantanen said. "Deadline was closing in and obviously they wanted to get the extension done before the deadline and I understand why totally. We also had 4 Nations in the middle, I was gone for two weeks. Just kind of ran out of time a little bit. It wasn't easy for me and I don't think for anybody else. It was tough decisions. Not easy."

But, again, this fanbase doesn't want to hear any of that. What they saw was a player who didn't want to be a Hurricane and that just doesn't sit right with them.

The team themselves aren't too concerned with the whole situation. They moved many, many months ago.

"I hadn't even thought about that, to be honest with you," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour when asked Tuesday morning. "I don't know how that's gonna go, but it is what it is."

"At the end of the day, when he signed there, he helped us a ton with the return and all that, so I don't know why... He was in a tough situation at the end of the day and there was a lot of pressure at the time," said Sebastian Aho, who's known Rantanen off the ice for years. "It looks like he made a good decision too because he's having a good year and they're a good team. I don't want to dive too much into it. It's a hockey business and all that."

And himself Rantanen is choosing to take the high road too, as he reflected positively on his time with the organization.

"I just remember how nice everyone was," Rantanen said. "The organization, everyone who works there, all the players, the fans. Everyone was so welcoming. Nothing but good things to say."

I feel like that opinion might just change after tonight's outing though.

Seth Jarvis Set To Return For Carolina

Top scorer Seth Jarvis returns, pain endured, and ready for full action. He hopes to ignite the Hurricanes' offense against the Stars.

Recent Articles

