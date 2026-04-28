'I'm Hopeful That Both Guys Will Be Ready': Hurricanes Hoping To Have Nikolaj Ehlers, Alexander Nikishin Back For Second Round

Key Hurricanes Ehlers and Nikishin are battling injuries, but coach Brind'Amour is optimistic for their potential return as Carolina awaits their second-round opponent.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a tough grind and its one that wears down teams the deeper they go.
For the Carolina Hurricanes, who are headed into the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs after sweeping the Ottawa Senators, they're already feeling the effects.
Carolina has seen two players miss time so far this postseason due to injury in both Nikolaj Ehlers and Alexander Nikishin.
Ehlers was ruled out before Game 4 with a lower-body injury and Nikishin left early in the second period of Game 4 after suffering a concussion following a hit.
Neither player was on the ice with the team when they returned to practice on Tuesday, but Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that they'll soon be back.
"I'm hopeful that both guys will be ready by the looks of it," Brind'Amour said. "With the concussion, everything is trending in the right direction, it just kind of depends on how long we're off for. So it could work in our favor if it is a little longer."
The Hurricanes are currently awaiting their next round opponent, who will be one of either the Philadelphia Flyers or Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Flyers had a 3-0 series lead, but the Penguins have won two straight to force Game 6 on Wednesday.
So while some may worry about potential rust settling in for the idle Canes, that time will hopefully allow them to recover some key bodies.
They Said It
"It was good, exciting, but I just stay ready," said Nicolas Deslauriers, who drew in for Ehlers in Game 4. "I'm not here to take a spot, so I hope that Fly can come back because he's such a big key for us."
"Definitely scary just seeing the hit," said Seth Jarvis on seeing Nikishin knocked out of the game. "I thought the guys that went over there did a great job at sticking up for him. You obviously never want to see that happen to anyone. Just hoping he recovers fast — he seemed in good spirits today — so hopefully he'll be back for next series."
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