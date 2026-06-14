'Job's Not Finished': Hurricanes Trying To Stay Focused On Verge Of Championship

"You have to approach it like it's a normal game," Brind'Amour said. "You can't get ahead of yourself because then it'll never work. No one knows what's going to happen, but I know we're going to have to play our best game. I think we understand that. Yes, there's a ton of distractions, but you have to deal with it and that's the one thing that this group has done over the years is being able to focus on what they have to get done."