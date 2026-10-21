Juuso Valimaki Puts On Strong Performance In First NHL Game After Nearly Two Year Absence

Carolina Hurricanes
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 4:59 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 4:59 PM
Updated Oct 21, 2026 5:46 PM
After 632 days since his last taste of NHL action, the Finnish defenseman put on a strong showing in his Carolina Hurricanes debut.
Juuso Valimaki hadn't played in an NHL game in nearly two years.
The Finnish defenseman last suited up at the top level of professional hockey on Jan. 26, 2025, then a member of the Utah Mammoth, and over the next 632 days, he had to battle through an ACL tear, a trade and had to fight his way up a brand new depth chart to get back to the NHL.
But all the work paid off for him Tuesday night as Valimaki made his Carolina Hurricanes debut, suiting up on the third pair alongside Shayne Gostisbehere.
"Just happy to be out there playing the game again," Valimaki told Hurricanes Hockey Network during the first intermission. "My mindset was just to be grateful for the opportunity. Happy to be here, so I'm just trying to have a positive mindset. It's been a long road, but I'm just happy to be here."
Valimaki had a rather strong showing too, even picking up an assist in less than five minutes of ice time, moving the puck up for Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven to work some magic.
"Pretty simple play [by me]," Valimaki said. "Obviously Stanks and Blaker did all the work, so thanks to them. Nice play by those two."
For the game, Valimaki also had a shot on goal, a hit, two blocks, a 13-9 edge in 5v5 chance share and a 73.22 expected goals for percentage.
"He played really well for not having played since training camp," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "That was a worry with throwing him into the lineup, but I thought he had his hands on the first goal, a quick-up pass. Then I thought he played well. Good on him to step in and contribute."
The 28-year-old blueliner really put his head down and worked hard to get to this point.
Despite being a first-round pick (2017) and veteran of 271 NHL games, Valimaki had to do his time in the AHL coming off of the ACL tear and especially so after getting traded to a team as deep as Carolina.
Valimaki never complained once though, and had a really strong showing with the Chicago Wolves last year after coming in midseason, producing 11 goals and 34 points in 45 games between both the regular season and playoffs.
"Can’t explain how happy I am and proud of Juice for making his Canes debut tonight!," wrote Chicago Wolves coach Spiros Anastas. "A Chicago Wolves favourite, ultimate pro, and terrific leader and person. The resilience and perseverance he’s shown to make his return to the NHL is inspiring!"
Valimaki may not be a lineup regular moving forward, but it's a testament to the work he's put in that he was able to make it back to this level regardless.
"There's been a lot of ups and downs in my career with injuries and kind of a lot of other things going on, but I think last year was finally where I felt like myself again and I was in a really good head space," Valimaki said back during training camp. "Just trying to play hockey, enjoy it. There's been times where you kind of forget the fun part and for me, at least, when you're having fun and enjoying what you're doing, I think that's when you play your best."
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