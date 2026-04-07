Multiple Hurricanes Nearing Career Milestones

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As the season winds down, key Hurricanes players are poised to achieve significant career highs. Discover which players are nearing their next big achievements.
The Carolina Hurricanes and the rest of the NHL are nearing the close of the 2025-26 regular season.
However, there are a couple of Canes who are nearing a few personal bests.
Here's a current look at some upcoming career milestones:
- Sebastian Aho - 1 assist away from tying career high (53)
- Jackson Blake - 1 point away from 50, already career highs in G, A, Pts
- Jalen Chatfield - career high in assists (15)
- Nikolaj Ehlers - career high in assists (41), points (65)
- Seth Jarvis - 1 shy of matching career highs in goals (33), assists (35) and points (67)
- Alexander Nikishin - five points shy of franchise rookie defenseman scoring record (35)
- Eric Robinson - two goals shy of matching career high (14)
- Jordan Staal - 1 goal shy of first 20-goal season since 2015-16
- Logan Stankoven - career high in goals (18), one point shy of new career high in points (39)
- Andrei Svechnikov - 1 goal and assist shy of matching career highs (30, 39), two points shy of matching career high (69)
- Sean Walker - one assist away from new career high (20), three points away from matching career best (29)
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