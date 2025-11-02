Pyotr Kochetkov Assigned To AHL For Conditioning Stint, Picks Up Win In First Game

Who doesn't love a little throwback?

Carolina Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov is back with the Chicago Wolves for the first time since 2023 after the team assigned the Russian goaltender there on a conditioning stint earlier this week.

Kochetkov, 26, was recently activated off of injured reserve, the netminder has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the start of the season, but with him not having seen game action for over three weeks, the team wanted him to get a little more up to speed first before tossing him back in.

So Kochetkov turned back the clock a little bit, donned his old look and stepped back into the crease at Rosemont.

The Russian goaltender wasted no time either, as his first appearance came just a day after the reassignment, and he looked pretty good as one would have expected.

Kochetkov stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced from the Toronto Marlies as he helped the Wolves to a 4-1 win.

“The guys helped me because maybe they knew I hadn’t played in a long time,” Kochetkov said to Wolves media. “They helped my job with blocks and I was able to see the puck. I need a couple of games to understand how to find my game. But it was very fun for me to be back.”

The lone shot that beat Kochetkov was a power play one-timer from the point through traffic.

It's good to see the veteran netminder already well in control of his game after a long stint on the shelf, but the key will be to see if he can continue to be solid without any lingering issues.

Kochetkov can stay in the AHL for up to two weeks on the conditioning stint per NHL rules. I'd expect to see him back with the Canes before that, but with the current two netminders (Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi) playing well, there's no real reason to rush him back.

It'll definitely be an interesting situation for Carolina to figure out, but with the team's injury history in net, it wouldn't be the worst thing to have three guys on the roster whom you trust.

Recent Articles

Has Andrei Svechnikov Finally Found His Game?

Five Rookies Make Appearance On Road Trip As Hurricanes Deal With Deluge Of Injuries

How Bad Has The Carolina Hurricanes' Power Play Been?

'We Dodged A Bullet': Seth Jarvis Possible To Play In Boston Despite Injury Scare

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.