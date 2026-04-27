Ridly Greig To Have Hearing For Sucker Punch On Sean Walker

An unpenalized sucker punch ignites league-wide controversy. A phone hearing looms for Greig, impacting his start for next season.
It looks like the NHL is going to be adding insult to injury for the Ottawa Senators.
Just a day after they were eliminated in a four-game sweep by the Carolina Hurricanes, the league announced that Senators forward Ridly Greig would be having a hearing related to a sucker punch he threw at Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker.
During a second period scrum, Walker was already engaged with Senators forward Warren Foegele when Greig decided to throw an uppercut on Walker.
There was no penalty called on the play, but there was significant outcry around the league from the media, fans and former players regarding the dirty cheap shot.
According to Ottawa Citizen's Bruce Garrioch, the hearing will be over the phone, meaning Greig can be suspended for only a maximum of five games to begin next season.
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