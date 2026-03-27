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Shayne Gostisbehere 'Hopefully' To Be Back In Lineup Against New Jersey cover image

Shayne Gostisbehere 'Hopefully' To Be Back In Lineup Against New Jersey

Ryan Henkel
6h
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Ryan Henkel
6h
Updated at Mar 27, 2026, 22:53
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A veteran defenseman rejoins practice after injury layoff. His dynamic offensive presence, crucial for the power play, could soon bolster Carolina's lineup.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere could be back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

The veteran blueliner was back at practice on Friday for the first time since suffering an injury in Edmonton on March 6.

Shayne Gostisbere likely to be back in Hurricanes lineup

The defenseman was injured in the first period of that game and Gostisbehere wouldn't return and would then miss the team's next nine games, with the Canes going 5-4-0 in that span.

But now it looks like he's finally ready to return.

"Hopefully," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour when asked if Gostisbehere would be good to go for Saturday's game. "We'll know tomorrow. I can't commit yet because I don't know."

Brind'Amour had stated when Gostisbehere was injured that he was "assuming it wasn't gonna be too long," but it did end up turning into a longer ordeal.

"Nowadays with injuries, I just kind of wait until they say they're ready to go," Brind'Amour said. "Right now with the way things are, you're not putting guys in there that are iffy."

It's been a tough season for Gostisbehere in terms of health, as he's missed 26 games in total due to a variety of different ailments.

However, when he's played, he's been one of the best blueliners in the entire league.

Gostisbehere has 11 goals and 43 points in 45 games this year, while also playing a solid two-way game.

He quarterbacks Carolina's top power play and his presence is definitely one that's been missed.

"He's a big part of what we're doing, especially on offense, the power play," Brind'Amour said.

Hopefully he'll be ready to go and can get back up to speed quickly as the playoffs are just around the corner.

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