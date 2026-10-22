Why Was Bradly Nadeau Reassigned To The AHL?

Carolina Hurricanes
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 6:49 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 6:49 PM
Despite offensive flashes, the rookie’s lack of volume shooting and defensive struggles paved the way for Carolina to prioritize tactical fit over raw potential.
The Carolina Hurricanes made some roster moves last night, activating Seth Jarvis off of the injured non-roster list, recalling Skyler Brind'Amour and reassigning Bradly Nadeau back to the Chicago Wolves.
The Hurricanes didn't necessarily need to reassign anyone specifically in order to activate Jarvis, and with three other players still out with injuries, there's still a roster spot available for a young player.
So then why did the team choose to reassign Nadeau but keep Felix Unger Sorum and Brind'Amour?
Nadeau, 21, had two assists in his three game recall, which may give people pause given that there was some production there.
However, while one of Nadeau's assists was a really nice one, those kinds of plays were far and few between for the rookie.
The 2023 first-round pick didn't really stand out that much in his three-game sample size.
I think the most notable thing missing for me was his lack of shots.
Nadeau's specialty is his shooting ability, but he only had three shots on goal and six shot attempts total despite spending time on both the second line and second power play unit.
Nadeau also was in the red in terms of 5v5 chance share, surrendering 37 chances in his minutes while only being on the ice for 34. He was also on the ice for three goals against.
Unger Sorum on the other hand has gone pointless so far in his three games, however he's had much stronger possession numbers, with a 29-15 edge in 5v5 chances and a 65.6% expected goals for percentage.
More often than not, Unger Sorum is winning his minutes and while the production hasn't come yet, he's playing the way Brind'Amour wants the team to play and he's keeping pucks out of his own net.
The Swede also has the ability to play center, which, given the fact that Carolina is down two in the middle, gives him an obvious edge to stick around and he was practicing in that very position yesterday.
Fit more than anything seems to be what's taking precedent here and with the Nikolaj Ehlers looking like a natural fit on the second line and Seth Jarvis returning, there's not really a spot in the top-nine anymore for Nadeau.
That isn't to say that the team is giving up on him, he's still such a young kid, but he needs to do more in these callups to stick around.
He has been fine when he's gotten NHL time, but he hasn't really impressed either. If he wants to secure a spot, he has to do enough to usurp someone else and that just hasn't been the case yet, especially given the amount of winger depth Carolina has.
"Both Nads and Felix [Unger Sorum] are young kids still trying to find their way in this league and trying to give them a little bit of an opportunity," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I thought Nads had some good plays and some not so good plays, but on [the second Deslauriers] goal, that was a nice pass. He's got a lot of talent."
The decision to recall Brind'Amour sort of mimics again the emphasis on focusing in on positional needs too.
"We're down a couple centers and [penalty] killers and that's exactly what he does," Brind'Amour said. "He's had a very good start to the year in the AHL. We're missing a couple guys and that's a natural fit."
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