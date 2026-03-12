After Slow Start, Mark Jankowski Picking Up Game At Perfect Time For Hurricanes

When Mark Jankowski joined the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2025 trade deadline, you couldn't have asked for a better debut.
The 31-year-old veteran center scored on his first and second shot on goal in his first game with his new team and then went on the score on his next two shots as well, resulting in eight goals in just 19 games with the club.
Things were going great for Jankowski, but an injury sidelined him for the majority of the postseason and heading into this season, he was still on the shelf to start training camp.
It's been an up and down season for the journeyman, but as of late, he's really started to find his game once again and the timing couldn't be better for Carolina as the postseason nears.
"I think I've gotten better as the season's gone along," Jankowski said. "Coming back from the injury put me back a little bit at camp, but I feel like recently I've been playing really well. I feel like our line has been playing really well, contributing well and helping our team in our ice time."
After scoring just one goal and five points in his first 25 games, Jankowski has come alive as of late, with three goals and eight points in his last 16 games all while playing some solid two-way hockey.
The 31-year-old centerman is also second on the team in faceoff win percentage (54.1%) and has helped the Hurricanes' fourth line elevate their game.
The trio of Jankowski, Eric Robinson and William Carrier have been one of the most possession dominant lines in the league with a 62.81% Corsi For share, 62.71% scoring chance share, 78.38 high-danger chance share and a 75.52% expected goals for share.
They dominate zone time and are winning their minutes, which is more than you can ask from a fourth line. Their elevated play eases the pressure off of the rest of the lineup and helps the team pile on shifts to wear down opponents.
"I think we have a combination of everything as a line," Jankowski said. "I think all of us can get in hard on the forecheck, play a hard, heavy game and then make plays when the puck is one our stick and are available as well. I like our combination there and think we've bene gelling well recently."
Not only has Jankowski been effective at 5v5, but he's also been contributing on special teams as well.
The veteran is on the team's third penalty kill unit and even gets bumped up to the top unit on occasion should someone like Jordan Staal wind up in the box.
His ability to win draws combined with his size and reach allow him to be a successful killer and he's giving valuable minutes to Carolina because of that usability.
Jankowski has also gotten a bit of time on the power play, but those few minutes have seen quite a bit of production.
In just a little bit over 11 total minutes on the man advantage, Jankowski has been on the ice for three goals by providing a net-front screen.
He's also played that same role in late-game, extra attacker situations to similar effect.
"It's something that I feel I have in my game as well," Jankowski said about the extra opportunities. "When called upon, I feel like I can make those plays on the power play as well. Getting to the net front and using my big body to help screen the goalie when it's my turn."
There are definitely concerns with his lack of physicality (32 hits on the year), especially given his size (6-foot-4, 200lbs), but if he can continue to put up these kinds of results, with his line continuing to be impactful, that really isn't too much of a concern for me.
"He does a lot of the little thing that you need him to do," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "He's been good on faceoffs, he can help kill, you can throw him on the power play. He's kind of a jack of all trades kind of guy. That's what you need in the role that he's in and he's been a good fit."
