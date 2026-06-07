Brandon Bussi Should Start Game 4 For Carolina

With Frederik Andersen struggling and a 2-1 series deficit looming, the Hurricanes should pivot to rookie Brandon Bussi.
All season long, the Carolina Hurricanes relied on multiple goaltenders to carry them through the year.
However, in all 16 of the Canes' playoff games this season, Frederik Andersen has been the starter.
But after relying so heavily on the veteran goalie and now staring down a 2-1 deficit, it's probably time for the Hurricanes to hand off the torch and let someone else try and change the momentum.
Because, for one, the Stanley Cup Final hasn't been kind to Andersen.
The Danish netminder has posted a 0.815 save percentage and has saved -4.43 goals against average, while allowing 12 goals through three games.
Granted, Carolina hasn't been good in front of him defensively, but at the end of the day, he hasn't been making saves to bail his team out.
And, two, we got the chance to see how Brandon Bussi handled his first taste of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey.
For the first time all postseason, Andersen wasn't in net for every minute.
After allowing four (technically six) shots past him in the second period of Game 3, the team turned to Bussi, who made 18 saves in the loss, including a few really great Vegas chances.
"He played well," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "There was no reason to leave Freddie in there the way that game was going. [Bussi] gave us a little boost. Made a great save on Marner there and gave us a chance."
The 27-year-old rookie nearly stole the game for his team, only being beaten by a brutal bounce off of the end boards in double overtime.
But the way Bussi played, especially given that he was coming in after sitting for two months, was enough to convince me that he deserves the opportunity to start Game 4.
"These are the moments you want to be playing in, right?" Bussi said. "Just put my head down and have fun with it. It's been a fun ride. We're here for a reason. I've practiced hard in case something happened. I'm not rooting for that, but my name was called."
Bussi was the Hurricanes' hero in the regular season, posting a 31-6-2 record in his first NHL season.
His whole calling card too was the ability to read plays and make those high-danger saves the Canes were apt to give up, something they're in desperate need of right now.
Frederik Andersen is the horse that got them here, but Bussi deserves the chance to try and carry the torch.
"That's not my call," Bussi said. "Fred's the reason why we're here right now. If they tell me I'm going, great. If not, I'll be ready. If my name gets called, my job is to put my head down and stop the puck."
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