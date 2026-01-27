Hurricanes Top Prospect Named AHL Player of the Week

Hurricanes prospect Bradly Nadeau dominated offensively, snatching Player of the Week honors with clutch goals and seven points in three thrilling games.
The American Hockey League has named Chicago Wolves forward and Carolina Hurricanes prospect Bradly Nadeau as the Player of the Week for the period ending on Jan. 25.
Nadeau had four goals and seven points in three games for the Wolves this past week helping them to a 2-0-1 record.
The 20-year-old winger helped AHL Chicago climb out of two four-goal deficits in consecutive nights, resulting in a 6-5 overtime win and a 7-6 overtime loss and his goal scoring abilities have just continued to impress.
This season, Nadeau has 17 goals and 38 points in 30 games with the Wolves.
Even while having to navigate multiple callups — he appeared in eight NHL games this season as well, scoring twice — Nadeau hasn't seen a slip in his production, which bodes well for his development.
