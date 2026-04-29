Injured Hurricanes Defenseman Returns To Practice

A key defenseman skates again, offering a potential boost as the Hurricanes eye the next round.
Alexander Nikishin looks to be ahead of schedule in terms of a potential return to game action.
After suffering a concussion on Saturday in Game 4 of the Hurricanes' first round series, the Russian blueliner was back on the ice for practice on Wednesday.
Nikishin was sporting a yellow, non-contact jersey, but according to Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, the rookie defenseman seems to be doing well.
"They said right away that he didn't really have a lot of symptoms, so I think he's feeling good," Brind'Amour said. "Whatever he's gotta do, it's going along in the right direction."
The Hurricanes have had plenty of time off since their series sweep of the Senators and they might just continue enjoying this extended recovery time with the way the first round has been going.
While some worry about the rust factor, the benefit for injured players like Nikishin certainly outweighs those fears.
"Scary moment, but thank God he's fine," said teammate Andrei Svechnikov. "He's skating with us now and I think he's gonna be good."
And while the team has depth that they can rely on, having all of their main guys available is obviously preferred.
Nikishin has been a steady presence on Carolina's blueline this year, as the rookie finished the year not only third in defensive scoring, but also set a team record for points by a first-year defenseman.
His game has come a long way throughout the course of the season, and he's developed pretty well overall into being a consistent and trusted part of the defensive corps too.
"His game has been progressing all year," Brind'Amour said. "Playoff hockey, the only thing that changes is the intensity and the physicality, and that's something that he should be able to adapt too really well. His game is good, but I still think there's another level and I think he knows that too. But a lot of positives too with where he's come and where we think he can get to."
"He had a really good second half of the year," Svechnikov said. "I think first half, he was trying to figure out and get used to the NHL speed and physicality and all that stuff. He's been really good. It's exciting to see him and I think he's only gonna get better from this point."
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