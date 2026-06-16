Jaccob Slavin Joins Exclusive Club

"It's been unbelievable," Slavin told NHL Network. "I mean, injuries at the beginning of the year, didn't know when I'd come back and just had to rely lean into my relationship with Christ and just trust in his timing. I look at the whole year and the word that comes to my mind is grateful. Grateful for the opportunity to win a gold medal, to represent Christ on a world stage and now with the Cup, represent him again on the biggest stage of hockey. It's amazing to win those things. It's rewarding, but at the end of the day, it's not where my joy is found. But this is amazing."