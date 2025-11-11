'Just Thankful To Have The Opportunity To Come Back': Shayne Gostisbehere Set To Return From Injury Against Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere looks ready to return to the lineup after missing the last six games after suffering a midsection injury against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Gostisbehere was working alongside Alexander Nikishin on the blueline as well as with the team's top power play at morning skate on Tuesday before Carolina's game against the Washington Capitals.

"I feel better," Gostisbehere said Tuesday morning. "Watching really sucks, but glad the boys have been stringing some wins together and battling through adversity. The backend, we're hurting a little bit and these young guys who have come up have really picked up the slack. The transition has been seamless for them and it's nice to see the depth we have in the organization."

"We need him with all the injuries that we have," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "We've gotta have guys who certainly know how to play and play at a high level. Obviously he's been out for a long time. Came back for a little bit, but not really. So he's probably going to need some time to get up to where he was, but he was certainly playing at a high level to start the season."

The veteran defenseman has only appeared in six games for Carolina this season, as he had dealt with a separate lower-body injury for three games too before suffering a new injury after just one period against Vegas.

"It was just tough luck, I guess," Gostisbehere said. "That's never really happened to me before. Obviously stinks, but hopefully I'll come back tonight and I'll feel good and get one behind me — hopefully at least more than one period behind me — but just thankful to have the opportunity to come back."

Gostisbehere has a goal and seven points so far this season and before his injury, he was playing some of the best hockey of his career.

"We know he's an offensive-minded player, but he was playing really well away from the puck and that was the biggest part of his game that was standing out," Brind'Amour said. "Hopefully he picks up where he left off."

In his stead, the Canes have had to turn to multiple rookie blueliners, but the team has managed to string together an 11-4-0 record despite the injuries.

"They've been playing like they've been around for a while," Gostisbehere said. "So it's good to see. They're playing in bigger roles they maybe wouldn't normally have, but it's all about opportunity in this league and they're showing that they're great players and they're having fun doing it too. They're not letting the moment be too big."

Recent Articles

Jordan Staal: The Longest Serving Carolina Hurricane

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

'Just A Very Special Player': Seth Jarvis' Versatility, Talent Make Him Surefire Bet For Team Canada

Jalen Chatfield Placed On Injured Reserve, Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther Recalled By Carolina

Hurricanes Defenseman Out Three To Four Months Following Hand Surgery

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.