'Never Say Die': Shayne Gostisbehere, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Staal, Rod Brind'Amour On Crazy, Comeback Win Over Utah

On the team's resiliency: I mean, I don't know how you draw them up, but at the end of the day, we found a way. Kind of a crazy last couple of minutes, but we'll definitely take it.



On Andrei Svechnikov: He had a great game. I mean, I thought he was our best forward and maybe the best on the ice. He was impactful the whole night and was really driving play. That's the kind of player he can be and if he continues to do that, it bodes well for us.



On the fan support: When we got the tying goal, for sure, you could really feel it. You can't understate that. That emotional lift that the crowd can give you.



On Jordan Staal: He had a great move on the penalty kill too in the third. I don't know if he's just getting better. I don't know how to say it on the offensive side of things, maybe a little more confidence around the net, but he's certainly been impactful in that regard this year. He's always been getting opportunities, but they seem to be going in this year a little bit more frequently and that's great.



On the net-front presence for a few of the goals: Power play wasn't great, but we got a couple of opportunities and need to have that net-front presence. Obviously the goalie couldn't see the one and even the other one, it was probably just late because he couldn't see it on the rebound where it was going. You have to have that guy there and I think that's why we got two of those goals.



On Shayne Gostisbehere shaking off a few big mistakes to deliver with some bigger goals: It was weird the way the game was going. A couple of turnovers in the neutral zone when they really put no pressure. It's not like you were under siege. He falls down on one, another we just shoot it right into their guy. That talented team is going to make you pay on that and that's what they did. On the other one, they forechecked us and we kind of bobble it. It was more than just him on that, there were a couple of other mistakes made, but it is always about your next shift, good or bad. You score a goal, you don't sit there and pat yourself on the back. You have to go do something about it. You give up a goal, Ghost, he's been around. I don't think he gets too flustered.



On Jordan Staal's production: To me, I love that he's doing it because now we're talking about him. He's kind of a guy we've talked a lot about this year, which is good, because it's well deserved, but even when he's not scoring and it's not going in, his game is the same and it still really has the same impact with the way he plays for us. There's a reason why he's our captain and it's not just because he's now scoring. No, that's how he goes about his business to do that and how he prepares to play at 37. That says it all for me.



On the team's discipline: That was weird. There was a lot of stuff going on. I don't really... it's not like we play these guys a bunch, but yeah. You've gotta be disciplined. You can't take penalties. That's a killer. We saw it today as it worked in our favor. They take one at the end and that's really what cost them the game. You have to be that.