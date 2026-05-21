New Dad Energy: K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker Are Carolina's Do-It-All Duo

"I've been paired with Key for a lot of the year and he's unbelievable," Walker said. "I think we just kind of feed off of each other pretty well and it's been going well. I like to think I'm playing pretty good, but he's just been unbelievable. I think he's on another level right now. Just his abilities, his stick, his skating, his physicality, the plays he makes every night has made it easy on me and I'm just trying to help him out whatever I can."