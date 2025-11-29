Seth Jarvis Scores Second Career Hat Trick; First Ever Against His Hometown Team

Seth Jarvis has been on fire to start the season this year.

The talented forward notched his second career hat trick on Friday night as he helped lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Jarvis picked his spot on two occasions, rifling home a Shayne Gostisbehere feed from the slot, then a K'Andre Miller feed from the slot and then finally dished it home into the empty net to finish off his night.

"It's no surprise," said Jordan Martinook. "We've seen it for years. He's a gifted goal scorer. So whenever he gets a chance around the net, usually good things happen. Just super happy for him. He's an incredible guy. And he's just a great teammate and a great guy to be around. He leads us usually every night."

For Jarvis, perhaps it's even more special too that it came against his hometown team.

"I probably [dreamed about it] playing with them," Jarvis said. "But you know, it almost feels better doing it against them."

Jarvis' hat trick also gave him 15 goals on the year, becoming just the second Hurricanes player ever to reach that marker within the first 24 games of a season (Eric Staal: 2005-06).

Last season, Jarvis scored his 15th of the year on January 17, 2025 in his 39th game, 46th for the team.

So he did it this year in 15 fewer games and a whole month and a half ahead of his prior pace.

"I've just been focused on shooting pucks more," Jarvis said. "Just putting pucks to the net. My confidence really hasn't waivered and I still believe every shot should go in. It's been that way all season and hopefully it continues."

"I think it's him understanding to not always look off," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I mean, he's the scorer on that line, for me. If he gets the opportunity, he's got a great shot as we know. Sometimes you have to be a little more selfish with the puck around the net and I think that's his outlook right now."

Recent Articles

A True Leader Through and Through: What Teammates, Organization Have To Say About Carolina Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

Seth Jarvis Continuing To Climb Franchise Record Book

New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

A Perfect Storm: Hurricanes Rookie Defenseman Joel Nystrom Making Most Of Opportunity

Andrei Svechnikov Refutes Trade Request Rumor

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.