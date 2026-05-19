4 Moves That Would Make A Perfect Blackhawks Off-Season

The Chicago Blackhawks have a huge off-season ahead. These four moves would make it a perfect summer.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a huge off-season ahead. It already began with them being given the 4th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks jumped up into first and second, pushing Chicago down two spots.
Now, what lies ahead is an important period of time in which the Blackhawks must use to improve their team ahead of the 2026-27 season. After an 11-point improvement in 2025-26, a strong off-season may allow them to get closer to being in the race.
There are plenty of moves that could be made to improve the team via trades, free agency, and the draft. Some moves would be more consequential than others.
In a perfect off-season, the Blackhawks would address at least four of their most important weaknesses. These five transactions would make it a perfect off-season:
1. Make a strong 4th overall pick
The Chicago Blackhawks will make the 4th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft next month. There are a lot of different ways that this selection can go.
Whether Ivar Stenberg or Caleb Malhotra falls to them, they choose a defenseman, or make a trade involving the pick, they must make the right decision.
The Blackhawks have already built up a strong young core. They have a lot of development left, but there is talent there. Adding another high-end prospect to the mix will only increase their chances of succeeding in the future.
Once they make the selection, assuming they make it, it will only become a strong pick with good development plans.
2. Sign Connor Bedard and make him the captain
Connor Bedard has lived up to being a first overall pick so far. His ability to generate offense for himself and his teammates has been noticeable from day one.
Whether it's Philipp Kurashev, Taylor Hall, Ryan Donato, Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Greene, or Andre Burakovsky, Bedard has found a way to put up points in bunches with any linemate over his first three seasons. If they could find him a star to play with, he would take another step in production.
Before any of that happens, however, the Blackhawks must get Bedard extended. On July 1st, he will officially become a restricted free agent. The Blackhawks are likely to get him signed up to a long-term deal that includes an average annual value of over $10 million.
It will be a lucrative contract for Bedard, but he's worth every penny. At one point, he might be "underpaid" based on NHL standards.
After he is signed long-term to a massive contract, the Blackhawks are going to name him as the team's next captain. After Nick Foligno left the team via a trade, it became apparent that Bedard was next.
Bedard made it clear that being the next captain would mean a lot to him and would be a role that he embraces.
"It’d be an honor," Bedard said on being the captain. "It’d be extremely special. We have a lot of guys in this room who can lead and take on those kinds of roles. If I’m the one who is chosen for that, I’d be extremely grateful, and that’s not something anyone would take for granted. This is a special organization; it’s been around for 100 years now. You see the names that have gotten that honor, that would be amazing. But whatever fits the team best, and whatever Kyle and everyone is thinking on that. Whatever happens, happens with that."
3. Add a key veteran forward & defenseman
Whether it's a linemate for Connor Bedard or a middle-six forward, the Blackhawks need at least one veteran forward added to the mix. More scoring touch is going to help this team, but they need someone older who has a proven track record of consistency.
It may also come in the form of a middle-six forward if they believe that Connor Bedard will play with young players already in the organization. Regardless, another solid veteran forward is needed in one way or another.
This also applies to the defense without the Connor Bedard factor. After trading Connor Murphy and Matt Grzelcyk went down with an injury, Alex Vlasic became the oldest defenseman on the NHL roster.
It is time to look for another older player to bring a steady presence to the group. With Sam Rinzel, Artyom Levshunov, Wyatt Kaiser, and Louis Crevier as the big-minute guys on the team, they can use some support from someone who has played big minutes elsewhere.
The Blackhawks don't have to increase their average age by 5 or more years, but it would be helpful if they weren't the youngest team in the league again. Being like Montreal, the youngest team to make the playoffs, is where you want to be.
4. Find a way to replace Ilya Mikheyev
It doesn't sound like the Chicago Blackhawks are going to be able to keep Ilya Mikheyev. A report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on "32 Thoughts: The Podcast" revealed that the Blackhawks are shopping his negotiating rights.
If that is true, he will be traded away to a team that is attempting to sign him before he officially becomes a free agent. That relieves the Blackhawks of another veteran who is one of the best penalty killers and a solid, even-strength two-way player. That's tough to lose.
If it is so certain that they have to let him go, they must replace him. If they don't, they will go from having a top-two penalty kill to being outside of the top ten.
That player who directly replaces Mikheyev may or may not already be within the organization. Oliver Moore and Ryan Greene are guys who have similar profiles, but the team must be sure that they are getting the equal production of Mikheyev from someone else if they are letting him go.
It makes sense that the Blackhawks are uninterested in giving him a long-term extension, and money has nothing to do with it, but a younger player must be ready to take on his role.
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