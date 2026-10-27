Blackhawks Vs Kings: Projected Lineup, How To Watch, & More Ahead Of Game 12

Last season, captain and franchise icon Anze Kopitar hung up his skates after a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Now, with Drew Doughty finishing out his playing days as the team’s captain, they are retooling on the fly. They don’t like being one of the worst teams in the Pacific so far, but it’s the reality of the situation until they pull themselves out of it. The Kings expect to be in the playoffs every year. Most of the time, they get their wish.