Jeff Blashill Provides Brutal Injury Update On Frank Nazar

The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated by the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Saturday afternoon. They scored some goals without Connor Bedard in the lineup, but they weren't good enough in the other areas of the game to get the win.

They lost a lot more than the hockey game on Saturday, however, as Frank Nazar's injury is not good. He left the game after taking a puck to the face in the first period and did not return.

Once the game was over, head coach Jeff Blashill provided a less-than-ideal update on the young center. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks with the injury.

With Connor Bedard already out with a bad shoulder, this is bad news for the Blackhawks, who are doing everything they can to stay afloat.

Connor Bedard won't be back for a couple of weeks himself, so Chicago is without their top two centers for the foreseeable future.

All of a sudden, a young team that had an incredibly positive start is reeling. Other players are going to have to step up for things not to completely go off the rails.

Nick Lardis is going to remain with the team in all likelihood, especially after scoring his first career NHL goal on Saturday. Now, the Blackhawks will be relying on him for offense with both of their top centers out of the lineup.

