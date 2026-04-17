Avalanche Close Regular Season With 2-0 Shutout Over The Kraken

The Avalanche finish the 2025-26 season strong as they shutout the Seattle Kraken 2-0.
It's game 82 of the regular season, and a lot of players are being sat for “matinence” and rightfully so, but it doesn't mean there isn't one last game to win. It wasn’t the prettiest of games for sure, but the Avalanche made sure to go out with a bang and secure their 55th win of the season with a 2-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Period 1:
It was a pretty good period for the Avalanche; they took control of the Kraken and kept them on their pace for the entire period. Nick Blankenburg sends a shot through the blueline that goes initially, but the Kraken challenge for offside and succeed, so it remains tied at 0-0.
The Avalanche gets its first power play opportunity when Ryker Evans is called for high-sticking, but fails to capitalize. The period ends 0-0 as the Avalanche finish the period outshooting the Kraken 17-7.
Period 2:
Vince Dunn called for tripping just thirty seconds into the period, but the Avalanche failed to score on their second power play opportunity.
It's Nick Blankenburg again to open the scoring, but this time officially as he scored from a tight right angle, banks it off Victor Ostman, and in to make it 1-0. Vince Dunn is called for roughing, right before the goal was scored, but the Avalanche failed to score on their third power play opportunity.
Period 3:
The Avalanche head to their first penalty kill as Brent Burns is called for hooking just over a minute into the third period, but they are successful in killing off the penalty. They would get their fourth power-play opportunity as Berkeley Catton is called for hooking, but can't capitalize on that one.
Sam Malinski called for interference just before the Catton power play expired, so it's 4-on-4 for 22 seconds, then the Kraken power play takes over, but the Avalanche can kill that one off as well.
Parker Kelly ices the game as he finishes a great cross-ice pass from Makar to make it 2-0. Both Logan O’Connor and Vince Dunn take roughing penalties, but nothing comes out of the 4-on-4 hockey, and the game finishes 2-0.
With that win, the Avalanche finish the 2025-26 season with a record of 56-16-11, good for 121 points, which sets a franchise record for most points in a season—beating out the 119 set by the 2021-22 Stanley Cup team.
Next Game
The playoffs have arrived, and the Colorado Avalanche will be taking on the Los Angeles Kings in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs, with game one taking place on Sunday, April 19, at 3 pm EST/1 pm MT.