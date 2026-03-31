Avalanches’ 9-2 Win Over Flames Marred by Injury to Makar

What was supposed to be a complete bounce-back feel-good win after a loss, is impacted due to Cale Makar leaving the game due to an upper-body injury
You could call it a “revenge game” for Nazem Kadri as he takes on his former team, the Calgary Flames, but it was really a beatdown. Outshot 25-8, which led to the Flames being down 4-0 after the first period, it was all but over for the Flames, but for the Colorado Avalanche, it doesn't come without pain, as they worry about Calar Makar's injury and the severity of it after their 9-2 win.
Period 1:
Just over two minutes in, Jack Drury opens the scoring as he capitalizes on a rebound that bounces off the endboard from Parker Kelly's shot, his 10th goal of the year, making it 1-0. Brayden Pachal is called for unsportsmanlike conduct when he lays a heavy late hit to Drury after the whistle. Shortly into the power play, Blake Coleman slashes Martin Necas's stick in half and is called for it, sending the Avalanche to a 5-on-3.
Just over 20 seconds into the 5-on-3, it's a beautiful tic-tac-toe power-play goal: Cale Makar to Necas to Nazem Kadri, who finishes it to make it 2-0. With one more power play remaining, it's Kadri again as he buries a loose puck rebound that came off Brock Nelson's one-timer; his second goal of the night now makes it 3-0.
Over 1:40 after the Kadri goal, Gabriel Landeskog on the rush slips a shot five-hole, making it 4-0. With that goal, Dustin Wolf is pulled, and in comes Devin Cooley.
Colorado’s dominant period continues, and they show no remorse for Cooley as Kelly tips Makar’s shot from the blueline in, making it 5-0. The Avalanche showed what might have been their best period yet, finishing the first with 25 shots on goal while only allowing the Flames eight.
Period 2:
The Avalanche were a bit on cruise control to start the second period, and a turnover from Sam Malinski lets John Beecher wrap around the net, and Brennan Othmann crash the net for the loose puck rebound to make it 5-1.
Brett Kulak is called for high-sticking, but the Avalanche kills off their first penalty. Zach Whitecloud trips Landeskog, who almost had a great scoring attempt on the odd-man rush.
It’s Nathan MacKinnon as he receives a feed from Makar and rifles a one-time blast from the hashmarks into the net to make it 6-1 on the power play, their third power play point of the night as they enter the third period up 6-1.
Period 3:
At the start of the period, Makar was not on the bench, and later in the period, Avs PR confirmed he suffered an upper-body injury and will not return to the game. His last shift was late into the second period.
Matt Coronato is called for delay of game as he sends the puck over the glass, but the Avalanche can’t convert on their fourth power play. MacKinnon got his hands on the puck following a Flames turnover behind the net and fed Necas, 7-1. Not too long after Kelly feeds Malinski, crashing the net, forehand-backhand, 8-1
Despite the game being a blowout, Scott Wedgewood has made some terrific saves throughout, which might not have given the Flames much of a push for a comeback. They were tremendous glove and pad saves that show how much of a heater he is on.
Yegor Sharangovich’s initial stop is saved, but he manages to recover the puck and sets up Ryan Strome with a pretty neat backhand pass that stuns Wedgewood to make it 8-2. Though not too long after, MacKinnon finds his own loose puck off a rush shot attempt and finds Arturri Lehkonen crashing the net and buries it to make it 9-2.
With that, it comes to an end as the Avalanche stroll on the rest of the way and secure the 9-2 victory and the two points.
Next Game
The Avalanche are back in action against the struggling Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, April 1.