Avalanches’ 9-2 Win Over Flames Marred by Injury to Makar

You could call it a “revenge game” for Nazem Kadri as he takes on his former team, the Calgary Flames, but it was really a beatdown. Outshot 25-8, which led to the Flames being down 4-0 after the first period, it was all but over for the Flames, but for the Colorado Avalanche, it doesn't come without pain, as they worry about Calar Makar's injury and the severity of it after their 9-2 win.