Colorado Avalanche Re-Sign Brett Kulak And Brent Burns

After being acquired by the Avalanche from the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he had one goal and six assists for seven points, he finished with three assists in 27 regular-season games with the Avalanche. While the production was lower than his time with the Penguins, the playoffs were where he really shone. In 13 games, he had one goal and five assists, with that one goal coming against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 as the game-winner.