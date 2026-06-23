Oilers Extension Complicates Avalanche's Plans for Jack Drury

While Drury might not be as big as these guys, he plays just as tough and in an important role the Avalanche really need, the only bonus is he's much younger. So if I'm the Avalanche, I want to extend Drury 5-6+ years to lock in a crucial bottom-six center for the foreseeable future, but if I im Drury and I'm hearing that, I want to be paid considerably more since I im locking in when the cap's supposed to continue to rise in my current contract.