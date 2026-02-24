REPORT: Avalanche Acquire Brett Kulak From Penguins in Exchange for Samuel Girard and Draft Pick

Kulak is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $2.8 million cap hit. At 31 years of age, he skates pretty well for his age and will help play a role on the already impressive penalty kill unit. He was playing with Kris Letang and doing well despite a rough start to the season with the Edmonton Oilers. Offensively, he might not be hitting the ceiling of what Girard can bring, but when he is at his best, he doesn’t make many mistakes and makes smart plays when he's under pressure.