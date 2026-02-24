REPORT: Avalanche Acquire Brett Kulak From Penguins in Exchange for Samuel Girard and Draft Pick

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Brett Kulak from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick
The Colorado Avalanche have acquired defenseman Brett Kulak from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick.
This is a shocking move for the Avalanche, not in what they acquire but in what they gave up, especially with how Samuel Girard has been in numerous insiders' trade lists and the Avalanche’s willingness to get bigger on the defensive end.
Initially, when Elliotte Friedman first announced the Avalanche were going to acquire Kulak, it was going to be for a middle-bottom pairing move, see how he fits with maybe Girard, Malinski or so forth but seeing Girard get moved, this is no longer a “depth” move, it highlights a pretty big change to this defense core the rest of the season.
Kulak is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $2.8 million cap hit. At 31 years of age, he skates pretty well for his age and will help play a role on the already impressive penalty kill unit. He was playing with Kris Letang and doing well despite a rough start to the season with the Edmonton Oilers. Offensively, he might not be hitting the ceiling of what Girard can bring, but when he is at his best, he doesn’t make many mistakes and makes smart plays when he's under pressure.
In 56 games played between the Oilers and the Penguins, Kulak has one goal and eight assists for nine points. He averaged just over 17 minutes of ice time with the Oilers but over 20 with the Penguins.