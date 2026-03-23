Avalanche Must Shore up Special Teams in Home Stretch

The playoffs are a different breed when it comes to making the most of opportunities, such as a penalty kill or a power play. Last season in the playoffs against the Stars, 22 power-play opportunities were given, and only 3 goals were scored. The Stars saw 23 power-play opportunities and scored on seven of them. Penalties, good and bad, will be called on both teams; it's up to the Avalanche to capitalize on those calls by either scoring on the power play or killing the penalty.