Avalanche Need To Flip The Script If They Want To Come Back Against Golden Knights

Necas has been a shell of himself, MacKinnon just can’t seem to hit the net off a clean look since sniping the game-tying goal against the Wild in Game 5. Toews, despite just the defensive mistakes, can hit the net when he's in the slot. Nichushkin, who did have that great deflection when he was crashing the net, just can't hit the net on the rush when he's taking a shot. Brock Nelson, like Necas, has just been a shell of himself, just not being able to really do anything on the ice.