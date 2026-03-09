Avalanche Prospect Checkup: After the Trade Deadline

Now that the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone, the Avalanche have made plenty of moves to improve their roster to push for another Stanley Cup. While picks have been depleted, not many prospects were lost to make these moves.
Outside of Max Curran, who was involved in the Nazem Kadri deal, no other prospect was involved in any trade leading up to the deadline. Granted, the Avalanche doesn’t have the quality of prospects that other teams have due to them trading numerous picks and often drafting later in the draft. With that said, let's take a look at the prospects the Avalanche still have in their system and how they are doing as many leagues finish and head into the playoffs.
Humphreys has 26 goals and 55 assists for 81 points in 59 games played, which is good for the second-most goals and points on the team behind Jack Pridham (Blackhawks) but leads the team in assists and power play points. His 55 assists rank fourth in the OHL, and his 81 points are tied for seventh.
Helping lead the Kitchener Rangers to a 44-13-4-2 record (94 points), the second-best record in the OHL, just three points behind the Brantford Bulldogs, the Rangers have locked up the Midwest Division and the Western Conference, and have the chance to clinch the best record as they still have five more games remaining.
In 34 games, he has 5 goals and 16 assists for 21 points. He is close to matching his freshman totals of seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points from last season. His 16 assists are tied for third on the team, and his 21 points are fourth on the team and lead all other defenseman.
For the offensive defenseman, the regular season is now over, with their last game being a 4-2 win against New Hampshire. They now wait to see who they face on March 14 in the Hockey East Quarterfinals, having secured the second seed and earned the opening-round bye with their 14-9-1 record.
The second defenseman taken after Dell’Elce, they pivot from an offensive defenseman to a puck-moving two-way defenseman. Funck has four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in 65 games played.
While his assists have come down since leaving the SHL, he is just one goal from matching his five goals in the SHL last season, while cutting his penalties almost in half. He still has five more games with the Knights, who currently have a record of 37-21-4-1 (79) and sit second in the Midwest Division and fifth in the Western Conference.
Jake Fisher is looking to end on a strong career season despite going through a cold stretch entering the new year. In 37 games played, he has seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points, just one goal shy of matching his least season's total, while breaking last season's assists (7) and points (15) totals.
He has helped Denver reach a record of 23-11-2, currently riding a seven-game win streak, as they have finished the regular season, are 2-0 in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, and are set to play Western Michigan in the semi-finals.
His first full season was supposed to be last season, but he suffered a brutal ankle injury that kept him out for the entire season. Now he not only has to debut in a completely different league, but also while recovering from an ankle injury.
Despite that, in 39 games, he has 2 goals and 14 assists for 16 points, which is good for 16th on the team. He has helped the Eagles to a 33-14-4-4 record (74 points), and with 17 games remaining, they sit second in the Pacific Division, third in the Western Conference, and seventh in the league.
Some who have also been helping the Eagles win outside of Trent Miner is rookie Isak Posch, coming out of the NCAA. In his first rookie season, he has a 15-7-7 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .895 SV%, including two shutouts. He has bounced between wins and losses his past couple of starts, but the 6-foot-3 rookie has shown an impressive rookie season.
Someone we can expect to see next season with Posch and Trent Miner is top Avalanche prospect Ilya Nabokov, who has been loaned to the KHL this season after signing his ELC last season, when his contract expired. He has had a down season compared to 2024-25, as in 37 games, he has a record of 22-6-0, a GAA of 2.65, and a save percentage of .903.
Compared to his .923 SV% and 2.22 GAA, it’s not the worst fall-off, despite the team performing better this far this season than last, but he's going to be a fun watch as he develops to translate his game next season.
If we're talking about turning around your performance, look no further than Louka Cloutier. Last season, he played for a struggling Chicago Steel team and finished with an 8-18-2 record, a .882 SV%, and a 4.05 GAA. Now at Boston College, in 31 games as the starter, he has an 18-12-1 record, a .909 SV%, and a 2.37 GAA. He has helped them to a 19-14-1 record and looks to take on Maine in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.
Taken in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Yunin is tied for the youngest of the goaltender prospects with Cloutier, as both are 19 and will get some time developing in their respective leagues. Yunin, in the KHL junior league and the junior team for Avangard Omsk, and fellow Avalanche prospect Mikhail Gulyayev have played 39 games and have an impressive record of 25-9-0, with a .917 SV% and a 1.83 GAA.
For a 19-year-old, it's pretty impressive, but the real test is whether he can get playing time next season in the KHL and how his game translates to that massive jump in skill between the two leagues.
While the Avalanche don’t have an abundance of talent in their pool, and after the 2026 Trade Deadline, they moved a lot of future early draft picks, it doesn’t look like it might get any better soon. Though that's the price of competing in the NHL and wanting to win a Stanley Cup, you sacrifice picks and prospects to build out a talented roster.