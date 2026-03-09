Avalanche Prospect Checkup: After the Trade Deadline

Outside of Max Curran, who was involved in the Nazem Kadri deal, no other prospect was involved in any trade leading up to the deadline. Granted, the Avalanche doesn’t have the quality of prospects that other teams have due to them trading numerous picks and often drafting later in the draft. With that said, let's take a look at the prospects the Avalanche still have in their system and how they are doing as many leagues finish and head into the playoffs.