Avalanche's Cale Makar Extension Overshadows Artturi Lehkonen's Potential Contract Extension

Among those listed, those cap hits take up roughly just over 6% of the team's cap. The problem is, as I said in the beginning, today's price is not tomorrow's price. Next season, with the cap increase, the amount will be just around 7%. So if you're in Lehkonen’s camp, you could make an argument for north of $5 million AAV for his next deal, when you can make the argument that, when Lehkonen is at his very best, he's well over $6.5 million.