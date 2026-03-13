Necas’ Hot Streak Signals Promising Times Ahead for Avalanche

Its easy to look back in the days when Rantanen was on the team and he would be waiting on the hashmarks waiting for a one-timer from MacKinnon or create these chances that look like he has no angle to shoot anywhere but manages to squeeze some thing in the smallest of gaps, its why he was a 50 goal scorer, but with how many more chances we are seeing Necas take, could 30 be a good base line we expect going forward for him?