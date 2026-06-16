T.J. Hughes’ Road To The Avalanche Starting Lineup Next Season

After a dominant postseason run with the Eagles, the Hobey Baker finalist’s elite playmaking and versatility position him to challenge for a role with the Colorado Avalanche next season.
The signing of T.J. Hughes out of the NCAA has been a wonder for the Colorado Avalanche. The Hobey Baker finalist, in his short span with the AHL Colorado Eagles, has already shown the fanbase and organization what's to come from him and how things can look even better.
Despite the Eagles losing to the Chicago Wolves in the Western Conference Finals in the Calder Cup Playoffs, as every game and series passed, Hughes managed to get more and more comfortable and show off different elements of his game that can really show how a successful training camp could have him as a runner-up for the final spot on the Avalanche 2026-27 opening night roster.
A Great Fit For The Middle-Six
After finishing his season with the University of Michigan and signing with the Avalanche, he played only two regular-season games before the team prepared for the playoffs, finishing with a goal and an assist. While his first couple of games showed some nervousness and unfamiliarity with the environment, in every game that followed, he showed increasing confidence with his linemates and the AHL's style of play.
By the end of the Eagles' run of the playoffs, he finished with four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in seventeen games played. That's the third most points on the team behind Tristen Nielsen (17) and Ivan Ivan (15). Before Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals between the Toronto Marlies and the Wolves, Hughes is still ninth in terms of scoring in the entire playoffs.
What really stands out in his game is his playmaking, as he can read plays and make the most of them however he can, all while playing as the second-line center. He was able to follow the play well and be in position for loose pucks, and while four goals wasn’t the most on the team, his shot volume was high as he finished with 54 shots on goal, the second most on the team behind Neilsen (56) and still fourth most among all AHL playoff skaters.
What really interests me is how the Avalanche could use him if he makes the lineup. While he is naturally a center, we have seen him play on the right wing at times, which opens up possibilities within the lineup. He probably won't play a center role in the top six, but he could see time on the wing if the role fits or if there is an injury.
The most sense is in a bottom-six position right away as a center to utilize his skills to the fullest, with players like Parker Kelly, Logan O’Connor, and Nicolas Roy; many defensive players can help Hughes while matching his speed and skills on offense.
How This Offseason Could Determine His Role
The Avalanche are in for a ride this offseason, and it's already started pretty hot. From fans wanting head coach Jared Bednar fired to General Manager Chris MacFarland, who is leaving for the Nashville Predators, change is on the way, and we learned that from Joe Sakic at the end-of-season media conference.
The bottom six as a whole could look a lot different to start next season. Joel Kiviranta is an unrestricted free agent, and Jack Drury and Zakhar Bardakov are restricted free agents. I’ve made my case for why Drury should be a key focus for the Avalanche to keep, but we could see Kiviranta go, with Bardakov as another player between the Eagles and Avalanche on a two-way deal.
Then there's the cap situation: the Avalanche have just under $3 million in cap space, and that's not gonna be enough if they want to keep Drury and Brett Kulak. So we could be looking at cap casualties like Ross Colton or Valeri Nichushkin.
If this team wants to match last season's success, it needs production up and down the lineup, as it did. With how well Kelly played last season, the ability to get a full season of a healthy O’Connor, and hopes of re-signing Drury with Roy to fill out the center positions, a guy like Colton needs to go, given his cap hit and limited production.
Before signing Hughes, other playoff teams in the league thought Hughes could jump right into their lineup and help produce. With what Hughes showed this playoff run with the Eagles, it's time for the Avalanche to put that faith into him and reap the benefits of his cheap ELC to improve other areas of the team.