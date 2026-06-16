T.J. Hughes’ Road To The Avalanche Starting Lineup Next Season

What really stands out in his game is his playmaking, as he can read plays and make the most of them however he can, all while playing as the second-line center. He was able to follow the play well and be in position for loose pucks, and while four goals wasn’t the most on the team, his shot volume was high as he finished with 54 shots on goal, the second most on the team behind Neilsen (56) and still fourth most among all AHL playoff skaters.