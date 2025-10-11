Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Minnesota Wild

The Blue Jackets are in Minnesota tonight to take on the Wild.

Columbus Blue Jackets (0 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (2 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets play the Minnesota Wild tonight at Grand Casino Arena.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Miles Wood

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzļikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Yegor Chinakhov

Injuries - None

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

