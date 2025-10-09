    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Nashville Predators

    Oct 9, 2025, 16:00
    Updated at: Oct 9, 2025, 16:05

    The Blue Jackets are in Nashville tonight for both teams' first game of the season. 

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Cole Sillinger

    Kent Johnson – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Miles Wood

    Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Yegor Chinakhov

    Injuries - None

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

