Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Nashville Predators

The Blue Jackets are in Nashville tonight for both teams' first game of the season.Columbus Blue Jackets (0 pts) vs. Nashville Predators (0 pts) Game Preview The Blue Jackets open the season tonight against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. It's both teams' first game of the season.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change
Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Cole Sillinger
Kent Johnson – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Miles Wood
Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Yegor Chinakhov
Injuries - None
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
