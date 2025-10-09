Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Nashville Predators

The Blue Jackets are in Nashville tonight for both teams' first game of the season.

Columbus Blue Jackets (0 pts) vs. Nashville Predators (0 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets open the season tonight against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. It's both teams' first game of the season.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Miles Wood

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Yegor Chinakhov

Injuries - None

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

