    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils

    Jason Newland
    Oct 13, 2025, 14:37
    Updated at: Oct 13, 2025, 14:37

    The Blue Jackets play their season opener tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

    The Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena tonight in the home opener. 

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Cole Sillinger

    Kent Johnson – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Miles Wood

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Denton Mateychuk

    Starter: Jet Greaves 

    Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Erik Gudbranson(injured)

    Injuries - None

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

    Let us know what you think below.

