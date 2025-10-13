Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils

The Blue Jackets play their season opener tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (2 pts) Game Preview

The Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena tonight in the home opener.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Cole Sillinger

Kent Johnson – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Denton Mateychuk

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Erik Gudbranson(injured)

Injuries - None

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 0

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Let us know what you think below.

