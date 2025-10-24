    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Washington Capitals

Oct 24, 2025, 14:35

    The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Washington Capitals into Nationwide Arena Tonight.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (10 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (10 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 21-26-1-10, and 11-12-0-6 at home all-time against the Caps.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Erik Gudbranson - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen

    Injuries - None on IR

    • Erik Gudbranson - 4 Games Missed - Concussion - Could play tonight.
    • Miles Wood - 3 Games Missed - Eye Injury - Skating

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 7

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

    Let us know what you think below.

