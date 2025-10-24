Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Washington Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (10 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 21-26-1-10, and 11-12-0-6 at home all-time against the Caps.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Erik Gudbranson - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - 4 Games Missed - Concussion - Could play tonight.

Miles Wood - 3 Games Missed - Eye Injury - Skating

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 7

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

