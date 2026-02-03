Blue Jackets Announce Front Office Changes

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced tight they have made changed to their front office.
They have promoted Chris Clark to assistant general manager and Rick Nash to director of player personnel and development.
Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell had this to say about the front office promotions:
“Chris Clark and Rick Nash have each done an exceptional job as members of our hockey operations leadership group and are very deserving of these promotions,” said Waddell. “They are former Blue Jackets players who care very deeply about this organization. They are intelligent, extremely hard-working and committed to our succeeding at the highest level and I am excited that they will continue to play important roles here as we move forward.”
Both of the men who got promotions deserved it. From a Blue Jackets' fan perspective it is awesome to see the greatest player in franchise history, continue to move up the ranks.
These moves come as the team is preparing to play their final two game before the Olympic break. They play tonight against the New Jersey Devils and tomorrow against the Chicago Blackhawks.
