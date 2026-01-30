Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets' Veteran Forward Generating Interest On Trade Market cover image

Blue Jackets' Veteran Forward Generating Interest On Trade Market

Veteran forward Charlie Coyle's playoff streak and playoff experience spark intense trade speculation as the deadline looms. Will Columbus cash in?

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been receiving a lot of calls on veteran forward Charlie Coyle as the 2026 Trade Deadline approaches.

LeBrun noted that Coyle is one of the most sought-after pending UFAs in the league. He brings a ton of playoff experience, which would be a great addition to a playoff team.

Here’s what LeBrun had to say:

“They could dramatically change the market… I will tell you, Charlie Coyle is getting a lot of calls. Which tells you how few centers there are on the trade market. A lot of teams want to know what Columbus will do with Charlie Coyle.
But at the end of the day, it’s about Columbus announcing whether they are in or out. But they haven’t made that announcement yet.”

Coyle is in the final season of his six-year contract, which carries a $5.25 million cap hit. If the Blue Jackets do decide to move him, there’s a strong chance they would be willing to retain salary, which would only increase the value of the return.

So far this season, Coyle has posted 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 52 games. If the Blue Jackets find themselves too far out of the playoff picture by the time the deadline arrives, there’s a very real possibility they move on from him and recoup some assets.

It should be noted that Coyle has never missed the playoffs in any year of his career. Would he want to continue that trend? Or would he consider signing in Columbus?

Up Next: Columbus travels to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks on Friday night. 

