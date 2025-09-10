Dallas Stars Sign Antoine Bibeau To Try-Out From Europe

After two seasons in Europe, Antoine Bibeau is finally back in North America as he signs a professional try-out with the Dallas Stars.

Bibeau, 31, iced in 35 games in the Finnish top mens league last season with KooKoo, posting a .905 save percentage, tied for fifth best among starting goaltenders (min. 30 games played).

The Victoriaville, QC native has suited up for four NHL games in his career between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche posting a .907 save percentage, but has also backed up for the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks.

If the 6-foot-3 netminder gets signed, it would likely be as AHL depth so that the Texas Stars remain afloat if Remi Poirier were to get called up if one of Oettinger or DeSmith goes down with injury.

Bibeau is a former sixth round pick by the Maple Leafs in 2013.

