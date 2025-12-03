Injury Bug Strikes Again, This Time on a Stars Forward

The Dallas Stars lost a key forward in the 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday when Tyler Seguin suffered a lower-body injury early in the first period.

Seguin got slightly tangled up mere minutes into the game and fell awkwardly backwards, injuring his leg in the process. He needed two people to help him off the ice and could barely put any pressure on it.

It was a big blow for the Stars in the game, as they had to juggle lines for the rest of the game and struggled to find much offense. They were able to create enough to get a point out of the game, but now have to play New Jersey on the second half of their back-to-back surely without Seguin.

No updates were given after the Stars deemed him questionable to return, but defenseman Lian Bichsel was given the same determination mid-game on Sunday and ended up needing surgery that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.

Either way, the loss of Seguin is crushing for the Stars, who had really found something with Seguin on the top line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Seguin had routinely been part of Robertson's goal scoring explosion in the month of November and allowed Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston to pair with newly returned Jamie Benn to create a lethal top two lines. His loss will be devastating if it is for an extended period of time, especially if Matt Duchene continues to linger day-to-day with lingering symptoms from his injury.

Personally for Seguin, it has to be disappointing after going through a big surgery last season, coming back as the playoff ramped up and looking pretty good doing so. Then, this season, he looked like his former self, clearly in a better place health-wise from prior years.

The Stars will await an update Wednesday, but any bad news will be crushing for all involved.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Robertson Earns League Honors After Hot Month

NHL Insider Says Stars Have Checked In On Flames' Blake Coleman

Stars' Lian Bichsel Expected To Miss Significant Time With Leg Injury

Stars Jersey Sales Break All-Time Records