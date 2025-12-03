Stars Lose Lead Late, Rangers Prevail in Overtime

The Dallas Stars picked up a point in their 11th straight road game, but lost in overtime to the New York Rangers and more significantly lost Tyler Seguin to a tough looking injury.

Seguin was tied up with a Rangers defenseman only a few minutes into the game and fell backwards awkwardly, having to be helped off the ice without putting much pressure on the affected leg. It soured the rest of the game for Dallas, who scraped and grinded through to get another point in the standings.

Dallas took a 2-1 lead in the third period on a Mikko Rantanen goal but allowed the game-tying goal to Will Cuylle with the Rangers net empty as regulation neared an end. The Rangers pummeled the Stars net all third period, massively outshooting the shorthanded Stars in an effort to get points out of the game.

In overtime, the Stars started quickly in the first 30 seconds before losing possession and then blowing defensive coverage that led to the game-winner from Vladislav Gavrikov. A rebound from an Artemi Panarin shot popped right out to a wide open Gavrikov, who backhanded the shot home for the 3-2 overtime win.

Casey DeSmith shone once again in his second start in a row. Jake Oettinger was a little under the weather, so DeSmith started the first of the back-to-back in the New York area. It was well deserved, as he played great against Ottawa Sunday in a 6-1 win. DeSmith was robbed of what would have been a well-deserved win with the Rangers scoring late in the third, but still stopped 38 of 41 saves.

News and notes:

Two unlikely defensemen opened the scoring for both teams in the first period. Carson Soucy took a penalty for the Rangers but scored on an odd-man rush just out of the box to put New York up 1-0. Then Kyle Capobianco scored to tie the game 1-1.

It was the first goal Capobianco scored since March of 2023 for Winnipeg. Interestingly enough the puck ramped off of former Dallas Stars defenseman Cody Ceci when he was playing for Edmonton.

Mikko Rantanen was on the business end of the Stars second goal instead of getting the assist this time. He had gone a season long four games without a goal bit also had five assists in the last two games.

The Stars penalty kill was a perfect 5-for-5 with a big four minute kill in the third. The Rangers had not gotten five power plays in a game yet this season prior to Tuesday.

