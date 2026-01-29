Stars Repeatedly Linked To Rangers’ Superstar Artemi Panarin in Latest Trade Buzz

Despite the Rangers’ struggles this season, Panarin has continued to perform at an elite level. New York currently sits with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, yet Panarin has recorded 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points in 51 games. He is on pace for 89 points, which would mark the fifth consecutive season he has reached that total. As the trade deadline approaches, all eyes remain on Panarin and whether a blockbuster move could soon reshape the playoff picture.