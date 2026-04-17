3 Reasons This Ducks First-Round Draw Is One The Oilers Wanted

The Edmonton Oilers have three strengths that perfectly counter the Ducks' defensive woes, setting up a favorable opening round.
The Edmonton Oilers didn’t dominate the regular season, but they may have landed one of the most favorable first-round matchups in the bracket. Against a young and inconsistent Anaheim Ducks team, Edmonton enters the series with clear advantages in firepower, experience, and special teams.
While nothing is guaranteed in the playoffs, there are several reasons why the Oilers are widely viewed as the favorites heading into Round 1. This draw against the Ducks could be just what the team needed.
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Ducks’ Defensive Issues Play Directly Into Oilers’ Strengths
The Edmonton Oilers couldn’t have asked for a better stylistic matchup to open the playoffs. Simply put, the Ducks are terrible defensively. They ranked fourth-worst in the NHL in goals against and are the worst of the playoff teams. So too, their penalty kill ranked near the bottom among playoff teams — second only to the Ottawa Senators.
You can't be that bad in those areas and expect not to get scored on, and lots, by a dangerous team like Edmonton.
With Connor McDavid leading the league in points (winning the Art Ross Trophy for the sixth time) and Leon Draisaitl expected to return, the Oilers boast the NHL’s most dangerous power play. They were top five in goals for, goals for on the power play, and exceled in several offensive categories. Anaheim’s inability to suppress chances or stay out of the box could make this a short series.
Edmonton Is Peaking at the Right Time
The Oilers enter the postseason trending upward, having found another gear late in the season. While they struggled early by their own Cup-or-bust standards, the team came alive when things got serious. After the Olympic break, the team looked different. They weren't perfect, but the group that leaked chances and goals against, or got blown out by top-tier teams, disappeared.
McDavid is back to doing McDavid things, scoring at an almost unbelievable rate. Matt Savoie looks like a 20-goal guy, Zach Hyman is back and healthy, Connor Ingram has set a new baseline in goal, and the defense is suppressing chances against and keeping goals down. Add in the contributions of Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and the depth on this team, and Edmonton suddenly looks like a team capable of overwhelming opponents in waves.
Experience Gap Favors a Battle-Tested Oilers Team
While Anaheim’s young core brings energy and unpredictability, playoff hockey is often about experience — and that’s where Edmonton holds a clear edge. "Playoff hockey is unique," said McDavid. "It's a skill to win in the playoffs, and we feel pretty good about that, having that skill, having been there and won a lot of playoff games."
The Oilers have built a reputation for elevating their game in the postseason, finding ways to win. The Ducks, meanwhile, will have to learn how to win at this level. Despite intriguing pieces like Jackson LaCombe and a promising young roster, they limped into the playoffs without much momentum. There are questions about their readiness, especially as the physicality and intensity ramp up over the course of a seven-game series.
Edmonton understands what it takes this time of year, and that maturity could prove decisive. If the Oilers handle business as expected, this series could serve as a launching pad — not just to advance, but to build momentum for tougher matchups ahead against teams like the Vegas Golden Knights or Colorado Avalanche.
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