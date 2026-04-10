A Good Problem to Have? Oilers Facing Intriguing Depth Forward Decision

Trent Frederic and Colton Dach are potentially forcing a tough choice on the Edmonton Oilers. There isn't room for everyone as playoff decisions loom.
The Edmonton Oilers may have to make a decision as the playoffs approach—and it's not related to their top guys or a matter of who their starting goaltender is. No, Allan Mitchell of The Athletic believes the Oilers could be forced to choose between Trent Frederic and Colton Dach.
Both have started to find their game as part of the team's bottom six, but they are similar players, and there might not be room for both if the roster is fully healthy.
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Frederic Making His Case at the Right Time
According to Mitchell, Frederic started the season off poorly, but was beginning to find his form before an untimely injury. He began showing improved speed and started contributing offensively. More importantly, his line—particularly alongside Curtis Lazar—was quietly effective, not surrendering a goal at five-on-five over a meaningful stretch.
It was a welcome sight in Edmonton, where there was legitimate concern the Oilers had dropped the ball by signing Frederic to a long-term deal. They hadn't seen firsthand what he could do, and he was coming off an injury.
Frederic practically played himself off the team before earning the coaching staff's trust. Since returning, he’s shown that his injury issues appear to be behind him. He looks quicker, and his ability to bring the edge Oilers fans were worried he didn't have has returned.
But the numbers also show a crowded picture in Edmonton’s bottom six, which only got more crowded when the team acquired Colton Dach at the trade deadline.
Dach Adds Intrigue to the Decision
Enter Dach, a younger and less proven option, but one with a similar skill set, who has shown in a small sample size that he can make an impact. Dach was expected to be more of a depth piece -- practically a throw-in as part of the Jason Dickinson trade --, but he’s quickly forced his way into the conversation.
He hits everything that moves and can put the puck in the net. He's an energy creator, and he's the kind of player you want agitating opponents during the playoffs, making them keep their heads on a swivel.
Still, Dach’s limited NHL experience—just over 80 games—could work against him if the coach has to make a choice.
Experience vs. Upside: A Real Playoff Debate
In a recent outing, Frederic and Dach actually connected on a key goal, with Frederic battling for a loose puck and setting up Dach, who buried the rebound. That sequence highlighted exactly why Edmonton targeted both players: size, grit, and the ability to contribute in hard areas.
This is where the Oilers’ decision gets interesting. Frederic offers a more established track record, but he's also shown that when he's not playing well, he's unimpactful. Dach, meanwhile, brings a bit more offensive pop and long-term upside. But, perhaps he doesn't have Frederic's ceiling if Frederic is on his game.
And because both Max Jones and Kasperi Kapanen have continued to show well in bottom-six minutes, taking either one of them out of the lineup won't be an easy decision.
A Good Problem for the Oilers
Ultimately, this is the kind of decision contenders want to have.
Frederic may have the inside track. The Oilers have invested heavily in him, and they need to keep him clicking since he's a big part of their future. Still, Dach’s emergence—and moments like his recent goal—ensure he'll get a long look.
If anything, the Oilers now have options. And come playoff time, that kind of internal competition could prove just as valuable as any trade deadline addition.
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