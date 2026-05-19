A League Decision Could Complicate Everything for the Oilers

Vegas is blocking coaching talks with Bruce Cassidy, and now it sounds like the NHL won’t intervene. As the Golden Knights prioritize rivalry over custom, Edmonton still has Plan A, but is pivoting to other targets.
If the Edmonton Oilers are holding out hope that the Vegas Golden Knights will eventually decide to let former head coach Bruce Cassidy interview, or that the NHL might step in should Vegas not do so, there is some potentially bad news.
Vegas has not allowed teams like Edmonton or the Los Angeles Kings to interview Cassidy. It's also not known if Toronto has asked. The Golden Knights have withheld and exercised their right to say no while Cassidy remains under contract.
On Frankly Hockey on Monday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported the following:
“The league is not going to overrule the Golden Knights here. Contract law and contract language are just that. They, I believe, have a clear stance in the League office that if Vegas wants to go to the mat here and not grant permission for Bruce Cassidy to speak to a division rival, then that is their right to do so, so long as they continue to pay the four and a half million dollars that are owed to Bruce Cassidy for next year.”
He adds, “If that’s the cheque they want to write to not have Bruce Cassidy, they believe, make the Oilers better next year, the league, there’s not much they can do, even if it defies custom and norms.”
Whether related or unrelated, the Oilers have also begun making requests to interview other candidates. Among them is Craig Berube, the former Maple Leafs head coach. It is being reported he would have interest, but there is a lot of pushback in Edmonton amongst the fan base and local media.
All the while, Seravalli is also reporting that the Golden Knights have appealed sanctions for violation of media access policy. Their appeal was heard on Tuesday morning in-person in New York. Servalli notes, "The penalties currently stand as originally assessed. We'll see if Commissioner Bettman decides to reduce upon consideration."