A Look Into Andrew Mangiapane's Slow But Steady Development With The Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane hasn't been scoring goals. That much is obvious. His last one came November 3 against Nashville, and when he finally ended the drought Saturday afternoon in Minnesota—tipping an Evan Bouchard shot past Filip Gustavsson at 13:35 of the first period—it had been 21 games and 47 days since he'd seen one cross the line.

But something else has been happening while the goals dried up. Mangiapane has been everywhere. Forechecking relentlessly. Showing up on pucks. Never really stopping. It's been a slow development and albeit, extremely subtle.

But when Edmonton signed Mangiapane as a free agent this past summer, they weren't chasing the guy who scored 35 goals and 55 points for Calgary in 2021-22. Everyone knew that season was a fluke—a career year fueled by perfect linemates and power play minutes that would never be replicated. The Flames knew it too, which is why they eventually traded him to Washington for a second-round pick.

Edmonton didn't sign him to score goals. They signed him to be annoying. To forecheck in waves. To always be there when opponents try to break out cleanly. To be the guy who never gives defenders a clean look, never lets them settle into their game, never stops coming at them shift after shift.

For the first month or two, it looked like another depth signing that might not work. Mangiapane was fine but not particularly noticeable. He wasn't hurting the team, but he wasn't helping much either. Five goals through 36 games isn't moving any needles. Twelve points doesn't inspire confidence in the acquisition.

Then, in Montreal's road game, Mangiapane started showing up more consistently. He started being that constant presence that makes defensemen uncomfortable. He started being there on every loose puck. Every time the whistle blew and players went at it—he was there. He did it again Saturday against Minnesota—not just scoring the goal, but being everywhere all game long.

Oilers’ Mistakes Against Minnesota Won’t Be Sustainable With Ingram In Goal

Connor Ingram faces Vegas Sunday, and the Oilers' lack of attention to detail and defensive lapses against the Wild offer little confidence for his starting debut.

"I think I'm a tenacious, hard-working forward," Mangiapane said when Washington acquired him. "I feel when I'm playing my best is when I'm forechecking their 'D', making them turn pucks over and then I can use my ability kind of in tight and finish, make plays from there."

He's been doing that lately. Actually doing it, not just talking about it.

He's bounced around the lineup, but let's be real, everyone has. Kris Knoblauch shuffles lines constantly, trying to find combinations that work. Mangiapane has played with just about every center on this club, with various fourth-line combinations. He's been scratched. He's been elevated. He's averaged 11:37 of ice time per game, significantly less than the 14-15 minutes he saw in Calgary and Washington.

None of that seems to bother him. Or if it does, he's kept it to himself and just kept working.

Oilers Provide Several Injury Updates: Pickard Starts vs. Wild

Calvin Pickard starts versus the Wild on Saturday as multiple Oilers face uncertain recovery timelines, with Roslovic close and Jarry's condition raising significant concern.

The 21-game scoreless drought was a problem, though. Going from November 3 to December 21 without scoring while watching teammates celebrate goals every night tests anyone. But Mangiapane didn't shrink. He changed his game, or found it again, or however you want to look at it, but it worked.

Saturday in Minnesota, the puck finally cooperated. Draisaitl moved it up to Bouchard at the point, and Mangiapane was already in the slot, ready to redirect whatever came his way. Bouchard's shot arrived low, Mangiapane got his stick on it, and the puck lifted over Gustavsson's pad to make it 2-1.

His fifth goal of the season. His first since November 3. It cut Minnesota's lead in half and gave Edmonton life before McDavid tied it 2-2 later in the period. The Oilers eventually lost 5-2, so the goal didn't matter much in the standings, but it validated what Mangiapane has been doing for weeks now.

NHL Rumors: Oilers Urged To Address This Trade Need

Should the Oilers be looking to improve their blueline at the deadline?

Being there. Always being there. Never stopping. Never giving opponents a clean look or an easy shift or a moment to breathe.

The development has been slow. The adjustment period was real. But somewhere between a very slow start to the season, a road trip to Montreal and Saturday afternoon in Minnesota, Mangiapane found his place on this team. He's the third-line winger who forechecks in waves, shows up on every loose puck, and occasionally tips one in when the opportunity comes. He doesn't complain about ice time. He doesn't sulk when the goals don't come. He just keeps working.

The goal on Saturday ended the drought. But what's more encouraging is how he's been playing the past few weeks. A be everywhere, get in your face kind of depth winger who never stops working, rather than trying to recapture that 55-point season that was never sustainable anyway.

Ex-Oilers Forward Milan Lucic Signs With Overseas Club

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic is continuing his career overseas.

It took time. It wasn't smooth. But Mangiapane has figured out what Edmonton signed him to do, and he's been doing it. The scoreless streak made it harder to notice, but the work was there.

He's finding his place. And for a team that needs depth players who can contribute by being everywhere, and annoying, with relentless energy, that's exactly what they need from Andrew Mangiapane.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.